DENMARK -- Mrs. Bettye Ruth Rogers, of Denmark, passed on Jan. 29, 2023. Mrs. Rogers' funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. inside Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple, 681 Broughton St. Orangeburg. Her burial will take place at Bamberg Memory Garden at 14836 Heritage Hwy., Bamberg.