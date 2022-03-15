Bettye Godwin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bettye Godwin, 95, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, surrounded by her children. The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this time.

Survivors include her daughters, Terry Braxton, Alison Smoak, Tracy Godwin and Stacy Taylor. She is also survived by a sister, Dell Brunson; two grandsons, Jeffrey Smoak and Christopher “Shad” Smoak' and a great-grandson, Stetson Smoak. Other survivors include a large extended family throughout the U.S.

Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Harry Haynes and the late Leta Dell Haynes. In addition to her husband, Julian “J.C.” Godwin; her grandson, Dennis Smoak; and an infant granddaughter, she is preceded in death by brothers James Haynes, Robert Haynes, John Haynes and Henry Haynes; and sisters Ruth Williams, Helen Brown and Mary Smith.

Bettye was an amazing cook and seamstress. She was happiest being outdoors. She loved gardening and enjoyed traveling with her daughters.

No formal service will be held at this time. Donations in Bettye's memory may be made to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Orangeburg SPCA (Animal Shelter)225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

