 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettye Benjamin Ravenell -- St. Matthews

  • 0
Bettye Benjamin Ravenell

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Bettye Benjamin Ravenell, 73, of 111 Carroll Blvd., St. Matthews, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Cameron. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News