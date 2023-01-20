Bettye Benjamin Ravenell -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Bettye Benjamin Ravenell, 73, of 111 Carroll Blvd., St. Matthews, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Cameron. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.