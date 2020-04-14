Bettye Ann Robinson -- Westchester, N.Y.

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. -- Bettye Ann was the daughter of Lillian Mae Bradley (nee Rickenbaker) of Orangeburg, South Carolina.
She was born In Charlotte, North Carolina in December 1935 to William Gordon Bradley and Lillian. She was raised in Orangeburg, New Orleans, and later, Atlanta. In high school, she met and later married James D. Robinson III. After two years in Hawaii while he was with the U.S. Navy, Bettye and Jim moved north, raising two children, Emily and Jimmy, in New York City. Bettye suffered a brain aneurysm in 1981 and never fully recovered.
She was eventually able to live semi-independently for about a decade in Sun Valley, Idaho, before requiring full institutional care. In late March of 2020, she was confirmed positive for COVID-19. Five days later, she passed at White Plains Hospital in Westchester, New York.
She is survived by her brother, William Gordon (Don) Bradley of Charleston.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.