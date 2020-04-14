Bettye Ann Robinson -- Westchester, N.Y.
0 comments

Bettye Ann Robinson -- Westchester, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bettye Ann Robinson

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. -- Bettye Ann was the daughter of Lillian Mae Bradley (nee Rickenbaker) of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

She was born In Charlotte, North Carolina in December 1935 to William Gordon Bradley and Lillian. She was raised in Orangeburg, New Orleans, and later, Atlanta. In high school, she met and later married James D. Robinson III. After two years in Hawaii while he was with the U.S. Navy, Bettye and Jim moved north, raising two children, Emily and Jimmy, in New York City. Bettye suffered a brain aneurysm in 1981 and never fully recovered.

She was eventually able to live semi-independently for about a decade in Sun Valley, Idaho, before requiring full institutional care. In late March of 2020, she was confirmed positive for COVID-19. Five days later, she passed at White Plains Hospital in Westchester, New York.

She is survived by her brother, William Gordon (Don) Bradley of Charleston.

To plant a tree in memory of Bettye Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News