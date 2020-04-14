Bettye Ann Robinson -- Westchester, N.Y.

She was born In Charlotte, North Carolina in December 1935 to William Gordon Bradley and Lillian. She was raised in Orangeburg, New Orleans, and later, Atlanta. In high school, she met and later married James D. Robinson III. After two years in Hawaii while he was with the U.S. Navy, Bettye and Jim moved north, raising two children, Emily and Jimmy, in New York City. Bettye suffered a brain aneurysm in 1981 and never fully recovered.