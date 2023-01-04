Betty Wood Singleton -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL — Betty Wood Singleton, 85, of Holly Hill, entered into eternal life on Jan. 1, 2023, with family by her side at the home of her daughter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Holly Hill United Methodist Church, 1048 Peake St., Holly Hill. A visitation will be held immediately following in the church social hall.

Betty was born on Nov. 25, 1937, in Columbia, to the late Thomas Hunter Wood and Mary Hilda Wood. She graduated from North harleston High School, where she excelled in many sports. She was employed as a legal secretary, real estate broker and banker before her final retirement from the Bank of South Carolina. Betty enjoyed shagging, gardening, sewing, quilting, and especially painting. She won numerous awards for her paintings and it was enjoyed by many through several art shows. Betty was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and was a faithful servant to the Lord.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Vicki Thompson Johnson (Kevin); a granddaughter, Meredith Shuler Prescott (Heath); a grandson, Avery Dwight Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Milly and Marley Prescott, all of Holly Hill, who lovingly called her Sug-Sug. Betty is also survived by her sisters, Patricia “Patsy” Wood Philpot (Carl) of Mount Washington, Ky., and Katherine “Kathy” Wood Wallace (Walter) of Deatsville, Ala.; stepchildren of her marriage to the late Buck Honeycutt, Cheryl Honeycutt Guess and Billy Honeycutt (Sandy); stepchildren, Ginny Singleton Gardiner (John), Linda Singleton Wofford (Ben), Anita Singleton Ferree (Chris) and their father, Rex Irvin Singleton; as well as many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for their support and care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grove Park Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 701, Orangeburg, SC 29116-0701, or church or charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).