Betty Sue Bowman

Betty Sue Bowman

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Sue Bowman, 60, of 1226 Jernigan Drive, died May 18, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

