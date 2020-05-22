Betty Sue Bowman -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Sue Bowman, 60, of 1226 Jernigan Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23,2020, at Guinyard and Dwight Cemetery, Bowman, with Minister Tyrone Dantzler Sr. officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mrs. Bowman died May 18, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

