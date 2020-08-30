 Skip to main content
Betty Strock Witt -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Betty Virginia Strock Witt, 81, died July 20, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Witt was born in Orangeburg County on July 8, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Virginia Huntley Strock.

Mrs. Witt was retired from the Elloree school system, where she was employed with the food service division. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree. Mrs. Witt was a lifelong resident of Elloree before moving to assisted living in Aiken.

She is survived by her son, Frederick Lee Witt of Columbia; a granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no service at this time.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree served the family.

