Betty Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Betty Smith of 148 Bruce St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Warren Chapel Baptist Church, 950 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Willard Sabb officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Ms. Smith transitioned on Monday, Feb. 17.

Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

