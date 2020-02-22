Betty Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Betty Smith of 148 Bruce St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Warren Chapel Baptist Church, 950 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Willard Sabb officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ms. Smith transitioned on Monday, Feb. 17.

Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.