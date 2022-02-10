Betty Salley -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for Betty Jo Hill Salley, RN, 89, of Springfield, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.

Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service and at all other times the family will be at the Salley home, 1604 Georgia St., Springfield.

Mrs. Betty passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Born on June 12, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Arthur James Hill and Minnie Lee Rachel Hill. Mrs. Salley graduated from nursing school in Birmingham, Alabama, and retired after many years as a nurse from the Barnwell County Hospital. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Springfield Bridge Club and Springfield United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. Mrs. Salley loved to fish and enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. with her beloved late husband of 65 years, Billy Salley. She liked shopping at Hamrick's and she lived her life just like her favorite song “My Way.” She loved her husband, children and was a great “GooGoo” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Lydia Salley Allen of Orangeburg and Pamela Salley (Henry) Cooper of St. Matthews; a son, Steven (Misty) Salley of Cope; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Allen (Matthew Weeks), Lee Allen, Kelly Cooper, Lori (James) Padgett, Regi Cartwright, Bekah Cooper, Claire (Justin) Durr and Anna (Joey) Brown; great-grandchildren, Haiden Padgett, Wyatt Cartwright, Rylee and Caroline Durr, and William, Clint and Reed Brown; a sister, Dot McQuaig of Thomasville, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by infant sons, William Harold Salley II and James Mitchell Salley; a grandson-in-law, Robert Cartwright; and numerous sisters and brothers.

