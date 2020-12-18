Betty Ruth Weatherford Jones -- Santee

SANTEE -- Betty Ruth Weatherford Jones. 74, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after an extended illness.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Jon Hoin officiating.

Friends may call at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home in Elloree from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and also at her residence.

Mrs. Jones was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Claude Harvey Weatherford and Florrie Estelle Rudd Weatherford. Mrs. Jones was a retired garment worker and a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Santee.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Lee Jones Jr. (Tanny) of Santee; two sons, Eddie Thomas Jones (Kimberly) of Eutawville and Michael David Jones of Santee; one daughter, Angela Miller (Ron Williams) of Holly Hill; three brothers, John Adam Weatherford (Pat) of Holly Hill, Donald Harvey Weatherford (Lorene) of Eutawville and Allen Weatherford of Holly Hill; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted, but the family also will appreciate donations instead of flowers to help with her medical expenses.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.