 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Ruth Richburg Robinson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Betty Ruth Richburg Robinson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Ruth Richburg Robinson

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Ruth Richburg Robinson, 82, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was widow of the late Rennie Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 28, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Betty was born in Manning, to the late Joseph Richburg and the late Pearl Baggette Richburg. She retired as an executive secretary with Belk-Hudson and also served as former treasurer for Habitat for Humanity. Betty was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she served in the Joy Club and the United Methodist Women's Club.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Robinson Horan (Chris) of Richmond, Texas; three sons, Marshall Rennie Robinson (Babs) of Summerton, Steven Joe Robinson (Connie) of Summerton and Donald Wren Robinson (Alexandra) of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Caitlin (Casey), Ashley (David), Holly, Chase (Samantha), Rachel (Devin), Lauren (Steven), Lawton and Marlene; five great-grandchildren, Casen, Caroline, Collins Ruth, John Davis and Baylor; a brother, Bobby Richburg (Mackey) of Lugoff; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News