 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Rose Whitaker Hicks -- Bamberg
0 comments

Betty Rose Whitaker Hicks -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Rose Whitaker Hicks

BAMBERG -- Betty Rose Whitaker Hicks, widow of J. Virgil Hicks, died Sunday, May 30, 2021.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit CoonerFuneralHome.com. Details for a gathering to celebrate her life will be forthcoming.

Cooner Funeral Home of Bamberg is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News