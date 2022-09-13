Betty Richardson McCants -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Richardson McCants, 103, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Church of the Redeemer, with the Rev. John Burwell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Betty was born in Orangeburg on Dec. 14, 1918, to Caroline Gordon and William Manning Richardson. She was raised during the Depression in an extraordinary Orangeburg family, by a gifted mother who was a graduate of Winthrop, a teacher, a moving force in the preservation of Orangeburg history, a social writer for The Times and Democrat, and an avid painter, and by a father related to six South Carolina governors, an active Mason, and the longtime Orangeburg County treasurer.

Betty was the fifth of seven successful children, Caroline G. Richardson, William M. Richardson Jr., Gene Richardson, Eleanora Richardson, Henry Deas Richardson, and C. Gordon Richardson, all of whom predeceased her. Growing up in a large family with limited resources in the middle of the Depression, Betty took advantage of her mother's job with the paper to get free tickets to all the silent-era and “talkie” movies to grace the Orangeburg theaters.

Graduating from Winthrop College, Betty taught elementary school in St. Matthews until she married Thomas Robert McCants of Orangeburg following his commencement from the Naval Academy in World War II. While Tom served in the Pacific on the submarine USS Flasher that sank the most Japanese shipping of the War, Betty returned to Orangeburg to deliver and raise their first child alone. Even after the war, Betty often raised their four children single-handedly as a Navy wife, while Tom served this country for 30 years, with the family moving frequently up and down the U.S. East Coast and Puerto Rico as duty required, until retiring to the family farm near Orangeburg in 1972.

Betty was a born teacher and constant learner, an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle solver, artist and doodler extraordinaire. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and over the years volunteered regularly at the Episcopal Church and the Orangeburg public schools, as well as serving as a caregiver to her husband as he battled Parkinson's in later years until his death in 1992. She was also very involved with the DAR. In 1996, Betty decided to move to The Oaks and lived there very happily, as did three of her siblings. She has been an inspiration to all her descendants, instilling in them a love of reading, the arts and life-long learning.

Betty is survived by her four children, Thomas R. McCants Jr. (Mary), William R. McCants (Terry), Jean M. Crockett (Douglas) and Philip S. McCants; grandchildren, Rebecca Long (Jason), Thomas/Zabo McCants (Tamera), Caroline Howell (Justin), Ellen Dobbs (Josh), Alison McCants (Adam White), Kenneth Crockett (Lindsay), Michael McCants (Hannah), Sean McCants (Christine), Sam McCants (Rachel) and Sarah McCants; and great-grandchildren, Jack and John Long, Rebecca Dobbs, Silas Kroto, Conrad and Henry McCants-White, Hailey Howell, Jackson and Luke Hickey, Thomas Colton McCants, and Elizabeth Hiester McCants; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their offspring. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to your favorite charity.

