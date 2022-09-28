Betty Ray Wade -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Betty Ray Wade, 84, of 325 Windward Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

She died Sept. 24 at her residence.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

