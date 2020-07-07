Betty Ray Ott White -- Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- Betty Ray Ott White passed away peacefully at her home in Charleston, surrounded by her children.

Betty was born Sept. 4, 1937, in Elloree, the daughter of John William Ott Sr. and Fannie Lou Dantzler.

Betty is survived by daughters, Suzanne White Germroth and Shannon White, both of Charleston; a grandson, Matthew Germroth of Charleston; and a sister, Carolyn Ott Padgett of Montgomery, Alabama; and a brother, Jimmy Lou Ott of St. George Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, J.W. Ott Jr., Vernelle Hiers, Thelma Goetz, Leo Ott, Mildred Gipe, Charles Ott, Bobbie Jean Brown and David Ott.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047.

