Betty Ray Felder

ELLOREE -- Ms. Betty Ray Felder, 73, of 940 Hampton St., Elloree, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, please feel free to send condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

