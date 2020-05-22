ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Ms. Betty Ray Felder, 73, of 940 Hampton St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with Rev. C.J. Way, pastor, officiating.
As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service will allow for no more than
10 immediate family members.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, please feel free to send online condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call at the funeral home.
