Betty Rae Connor Hutto -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Betty Rae Connor Hutto, 90, of Branchville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Edisto Baptist Church in Branchville, with the Rev. Jakie Walters and the Rev. Dale Hutto officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers honored to serve are Stephen Hutto, Russ Hutto, Tim Hutto, Ned Balzano, Stephen Balzano and William Alexander.

Mrs. Hutto was born in Branchville, a daughter of the late John Ellison Connor and the late Mae Belle Summers Connor. She was a graduate of Branchville High School. She was a longtime member of Edisto Baptist Church, Branchville. Betty loved the Lord and being active in her church. Over the years, she served as a Sunday school teacher, was a member of the adult choir, and a member of WMU.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a great friend to her extended family and a Godly example to all who knew her. Betty was an Avon representative for many years. Betty was a homemaker and she prepared countless delicious meals for her family. She was an extremely good cook, known for her delicious cakes and homemade biscuits.

Survivors include her son, F. Wayne Hutto (Bonnie) of Orangeburg; four daughters, Denise Love (Randy) of Rockingham, North Carolina, Joyce Dwight (Marion) of Bamberg, Lynn Fountain (Edwin) of Florence and Dawn McAlhany (Wade) of Cope; nine grandchildren, Alicia Hutto, Andrew Love (Emily), Brian Love, April Kinard (David), Rion Dwight, Ashlyn Fountain, Alyssa Fountain, Wesley McAlhany (Bethany Burnette) and Kyle McAlhany; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Rogers, Derek Love and Rhett Kinard; one sister, Margaret (Dot) Balzano of Charleston; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Patsy Ruple Hutto; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin B. Hutto; a daughter, Judith Rae Hutto; a granddaughter, Rachel Hutto Wooten; two sisters, Cora Fabian and Mattie Belle Collier; and one brother, Lee Ellison Connor.

Memorials may be made to Edisto Baptist Church, 4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville, SC 29432; or to Grove Park Hospice Care, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

A special thank you to Mrs. Hutto's caregivers, Merlyn Mosely, Eloise Glover, Ella Mae Ryant, Priscilla Washington and Runell Reddish and to Grove Park Hospice Care.

