 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Mae Prezzie -- Santee
0 comments

Betty Mae Prezzie -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Mae Prezzie

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Mae Prezzie, 81, of 2398 Bass Drive, Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie H. Brown officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for

persons attending the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News