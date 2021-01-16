Betty Mae Prezzie -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Mae Prezzie, 81, of 2398 Bass Drive, Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie H. Brown officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for

persons attending the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.