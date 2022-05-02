Betty Lou Knight -- Neeses

NEESES -- Betty Lou Knight, 82, of Neeses, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Kinney Memorial Gardens in Neeses, with the Rev. Adam Hensley officiating.

Survivors include her children, Terri Theodore, Penny Theodore, Billy Knight Jr. and Jennifer (Junior) Knight-Barnhill; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, Bennie Lievi Grimes; mother and stepfather, Maggie Rose Grimes and Robert Junior Kinney; a son, Mark Theodore; a son-in-law, Ray Hoover; and siblings, Janice Hiott, Mary Alice Chavis, James Skippy Grimes and Barbara Ann Chavis.

Pallbearers will be Bogie Hiott, Cory Mize, Justin Baker, Scottie Jones, Harvey Phillips Jr. and Craig Hiott.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Mrs. Betty Knight.

Memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 676910,

Dallas, TX 75267-6910

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.