Betty Lou Carter Link -- Cope

COPE -- Betty Lou Carter Link, 89, of Cope, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Rowesville Baptist Church, 605 River Drive, Rowesville. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. David Royster will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ralph Link Jr., Harry Link, Derrick Link and Randall Dempsey.

Mrs. Betty was born on May 5, 1932, in Bamberg. She was the daughter of the late Ernest T. Carter and the late Minnie Lee Thomas Carter. She was crowned Miss Teen Folly Beach in the 1940s. Mrs. Betty was a retired cosmetologist. She enjoyed sewing, fishing and listening to old gospel hymns. She was predeceased by her parents, half-brothers, Arthur, Robert and a half-sister, Blanche.

Survivors include her children, Ralph Link Jr. (Bridgett Ann), Harry Link (Rochelle), Larry Link (Rebecca), Wayne Link, Phillip Link, Wanda Murray; 10 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and her longtime companion, Randall Dempsey.

