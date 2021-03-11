Betty Kearse Kemmerlin Wells -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Betty Kearse Kemmerlin Wells, 90, wife of the late Harold Kemmerlin and the late Laurence Wells, died March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was a daughter of the late Bessie McMillan Kearse and Robert Lee Kearse Sr.

Mrs. Wells graduated from Bamberg High School and also graduated from Columbia College. She was a secretary at Trinity United Methodist Church and retired as a secretary from Bamberg School District 1. She was actively involved in Trinity United Methodist Church activities, Bridge Club, a former member of Bamberg City Council and also active in the Mizpah Reunion.

She had a great love for her family, church family and Bamberg County. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her caregivers, Louise Milhouse and Merlyn Mosley, and the staff of Colleton Medical Center.

Mrs. Wells is survived by two sons, Steve Kemmerlin (Terri) of Varnville and Hal Kemmerlin of Bamberg; a daughter, Robin Courtney (Mark) of West Columbia; a stepson, Ray Wells (Kay Kay) of Pawleys Island; a stepdaughter, Anne Sardell of Hilton Head Island; and a granddaughter, Cassie Kemmerlin of Clinton. Additional survivors are several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, in South End Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Parker officiating.