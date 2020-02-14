Betty Joe Salley -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Betty Joe Salley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Joe Salley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Betty Joe Salley, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Bishop Hayes T. Gainey officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Salley transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Mary Govan, 971 Whitman St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Salley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News