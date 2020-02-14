Betty Joe Salley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Betty Joe Salley, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Bishop Hayes T. Gainey officiating. Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Salley transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Mary Govan, 971 Whitman St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

