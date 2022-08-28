Betty Joe 'Boot' Zimmerman Brantley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Joe "Boot" Zimmerman Brantley, 97, of 545 Racetrack Road, Elloree will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 29, 2022, at Union AME Church, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.; burial will follow in the Granger Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday Aug. 28, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is not receiving visitors; however, you may contact Sylvia Mack at 803-468-7683 or Karshia Howell at 803-550-8874.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.