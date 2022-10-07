Betty Jean Thomas -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE — Funeral services for Ms. Betty Jean Thomas, 79, of 354 Hewitt Road, Rowesville, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in New Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 602 State Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Leon Shuler is officiating.

Ms. Thomas passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Family and friends may visit the residence at 122 Dena Lane, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

