COLUMBIA -- Betty Jean Smith McCord was born on March 4, 1940, in Bowman. She was the sixth of nine children born to Permon W. Smith and Pauline S. (Glover) Smith. She peacefully passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia. She was affectionately called GiGi by her great-grandchildren.
She received her early education at Bowman Elementary, Middle and High Schools. She received both her Bachelor's degree and Master Degree from New Jersey City University. She became a Reading Specialist in Adult Education at Denmark Technical College in Denmark from 1982 to 1997. She was a faithful member for nearly 40 years at Second Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia, where she served in various areas.
Left to morn her passing are her children, Nathan A. McCord, Carla T. DeBarr (Dominic), James E. McCord (Jennifer); grandchildren, Nathan A. McCord Jr., Aisha I. Brown, Tamara A. DeBarr, Dominic E. DeBarr, Robert J. McCord, John E. McCord and Jada V. McCord; great-grandchildren; siblings, Janie L. Mitchell, Myrtle Campbell-Benony, Shirley T Ford, Permon W. Smith Jr. (Clara), Johnnie M. Barber; goddaughter, Gwendolyn Faith Ulmer; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The homegoing service for Betty McCord will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 1 p.m. at Second Nazareth Baptist Church with burial in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
