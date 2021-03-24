Betty Jean Rollins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Betty Jean Rollins, 62, of 121 Weybridge Court, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince the Pastor officiating. Masks will be required for all persons attending the service, as well as those visiting the residence.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2:30 to 8 p.m. daily.
Condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
