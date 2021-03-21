 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Jean Rollins -- Orangbeurg
0 comments

Betty Jean Rollins -- Orangbeurg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Betty Jean Rollins, 62, of 121 Weybridge Court, Orangeburg, passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2:30 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks will be required

for all persons visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News