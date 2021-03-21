Betty Jean Rollins -- Orangbeurg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Betty Jean Rollins, 62, of 121 Weybridge Court, Orangeburg, passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2:30 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks will be required

for all persons visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.