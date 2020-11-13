Betty Jean Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Betty Jean Jones, 60, of 1636 Enderly St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark, with interment to follow. Bishop Curtis Thompson is officiating.
Ms. Jones passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at her residence.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Eartha M. Rice, 7012 Willie Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone at 803-404-0302, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
The family is accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. Please adhere to all precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
