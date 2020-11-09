 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Jean Jones -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Betty Jean Jones -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Betty Jean Jones, 60, of 1636 Enderly St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Eartha M. Rice, 7012 Willie Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at (803) 404-0302, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family is accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Please adhere to all precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News