Betty Jean James -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Ms. Betty Jean James, 70, of 107 Amanda Circle, Springfield, died Tuesday, June 1, at the Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. New Beginning UMC Cemetery, Norway, with the Rev. Thomas Sims officiating.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask when visiting the home. Friends may call at the home of her sister, Betty Lou Brown, and at the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.