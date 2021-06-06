 Skip to main content
Betty Jean James -- Springfield
Betty Jean James -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Ms. Betty Jean James, 70, of 107 Amanda Circle, Springfield, died Tuesday, June 1, at the Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. New Beginning UMC Cemetery, Norway, with the Rev. Thomas Sims officiating.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask when visiting the home. Friends may call at the home of her sister, Betty Lou Brown, and at the funeral home.

