Betty Jean Hutto Williamson -- North

NORTH -- Mrs. Betty Jean Hutto Williamson, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Mrs. Betty is the loving wife of Belvin Williamson Sr. She is the mother of Belvin "Butch" Williamson, Jr. and his wife Sheryl and Brian Lee "Opie" Williamson and his wife Crystal. Mrs. Betty is the grandmother of Bryson Guy Williamson, Caroline Elizabeth Williamson, Trust Lee Williamson, and Shepherd North Williamson. She is the sister of Mary Fabrizio and her husband Alfred, Pat Allan Hutto and his wife Gloria, the late Jackie Hutto, the late Tommie Hutto and his wife Lizzie Jean, and the late Pansy Ruth Hutto.

Mrs. Betty is the daughter of the late Lizzie Anna Rushton Hutto and the late Roy Hutto.

Mrs. Betty was a faithful member of North United Methodist Church. She loved attending church and Sunny Monday Club. Mrs. Betty enjoyed traveling and listening to the Dixie Dew Drops. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North United Methodist Church, P O Box 306, North, SC 29112.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at North United Methodist Church, 8301 Salley Road, North, SC 29112.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 556 Jones Bridge Road, North, SC 29112.

Condolences to the Williamson family may be made on-line at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com