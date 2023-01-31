Betty Jean Hutto Williamson --- North

NORTH - Mrs. Betty Jean Hutto Williamson, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Mrs. Betty is the loving wife of Belvin Williamson Sr. They have been married 67 years. She is the mother of Belvin "Butch" Williamson Jr. and his wife, Sheryl, and Brian Lee "Opie" Williamson and his wife, Crystal. Mrs. Betty is the grandmother of Bryson Guy Williamson, Caroline Elizabeth Williamson, Trust Lee Williamson, and Shepherd North Williamson. She is the sister of Mary Fabrizio and her husband, Alfred, Pat Allan Hutto and his wife, Gloria, the late Jackie Hutto, the late Tommie Hutto and his wife, Lizzie Jean, and the late Pansy Ruth Hutto.

Mrs. Betty is the daughter of the late Lizzie Anna Rushton Hutto and the late Roy Hutto.

Mrs. Betty loved her town and served her community by working in the banking industry for over 38 years and rising to Branch Manager during the transition of many community and region banks that had located to the North area. She attained her banking certifications from the South Carolina Bankers Association in cooperation with the University of South Carolina and became a life member of the Credit Women- International. Also, during Mrs. Betty's career she devoted her time as a board member on the Edisto United Way, Orangeburg County Chamber and Leadership Orangeburg County. Mrs. Betty was a faithful member of North United Methodist Church. She loved attending church and Sunny Monday Club. Mrs. Betty enjoyed traveling and listening to the Dixie Dew Drops. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North United Methodist Church, PO Box 306, North SC 29112. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at North United Methodist Church - 8301 Salley Road North SC 29112.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery - 556 Jones Bridge Road North SC 29112.

Condolences to the Williamson family may be made on-line at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com