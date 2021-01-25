Betty Jean Davis -- Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Betty Jean Davis, 70, of 2715 Chalmers Ave., Philadelphia, and formerly of Bowman, died Jan. 13, 2021.

She was the daughter of Jannie Davis of Bowman.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com