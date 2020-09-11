Betty Jean Brown -- Williston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLISTON -- Private graveside services will be held for Ms. Betty Jean Brown, 72, of 21 Cottonwood Circle, Apt. C-4, Williston, formerly of Santee.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests limited visits at 41 Roy St., Williston, daily between the hours of 3 to 5 p.m.; masks will be required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.