Betty Jane Ferguson -- Vance

VANCE -- Mrs. Betty Jane Ferguson, 77, of 177 Peach Orchard St., Vance, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mrs. Pearl White, 413 Sheard Drive, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

