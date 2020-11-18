 Skip to main content
Betty Jane Ferguson -- Vance
VANCE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jane Ferguson, 77, of 177 Peach Orchard St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee. Pastor Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mrs. Ferguson passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mrs. Pearl White, 413 Sheard Drive, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

