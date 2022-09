DENMARK -- Betty Hudson Mingo, 54, of 40 Fair Ridge Village, passed Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg.

Burial will be in Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com