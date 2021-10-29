 Skip to main content
Betty Hopkins -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Betty Hopkins, of St. George, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. General Britt officiating. Burial will be held in St. James Cemetery in St. George.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

