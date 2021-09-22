Betty Heape Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Heape Jones, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Ave. NE, Orangeburg. The Rev. Eric Little will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Calhoun County. She was the daughter of the late William B. Heape and the late Lynd Shirer Heape. Mrs. Jones was a 1947 graduate of Pine Grove School in Lone Star. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Cameron. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, John “Jack” K. Jones; brothers, James “Jimmy” Heape and Thomas Heape; and sisters, Mildred H. Noblett and Esther H. Thompson.

Survivors include her sons, John W. Jones (Marsha) and Paul Jones; daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Mizzelle (Mark) and Carrie Jones; grandchildren, Sarah Mizzelle (Tyler Vandyke), Chree' F. Creel (Rodney), Jacob Mizzelle (Melanie), Breese Fields (Tiffany Basham), Emily J. Murphy (Gerry) and Hailey Jones; great-grandchildren, Mya Creel, Grant Vandyke, Knox Murphy and Joannah Basham; brother, Frank Heape (Joan); sister, Emily Anne Heape; sister-in-law, Patricia W. Heape; and a number of nieces and nephews.