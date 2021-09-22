 Skip to main content
Betty Heape Jones -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Betty Heape Jones, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Ave. NE, Orangeburg. The Rev. Eric Little will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Calhoun County. She was the daughter of the late William B. Heape and the late Lynd Shirer Heape. Mrs. Jones was a 1947 graduate of Pine Grove School in Lone Star. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Cameron. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, John “Jack” K. Jones; brothers, James “Jimmy” Heape and Thomas Heape; and sisters, Mildred H. Noblett and Esther H. Thompson.

Survivors include her sons, John W. Jones (Marsha) and Paul Jones; daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Mizzelle (Mark) and Carrie Jones; grandchildren, Sarah Mizzelle (Tyler Vandyke), Chree' F. Creel (Rodney), Jacob Mizzelle (Melanie), Breese Fields (Tiffany Basham), Emily J. Murphy (Gerry) and Hailey Jones; great-grandchildren, Mya Creel, Grant Vandyke, Knox Murphy and Joannah Basham; brother, Frank Heape (Joan); sister, Emily Anne Heape; sister-in-law, Patricia W. Heape; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Park Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030.

