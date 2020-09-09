× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Hanton

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Hanton, 80, of 260 Seminole Drive, died Sept. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.