Betty Hanton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Hanton, 80, of 260 Seminole Trail, died Sept. 8, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, 2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the funeral home.