 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Gramling Flowers -- Summerville

  • 0

SUMMERVILLE -- Betty Gramling Flowers, 82, of Summerville, passed away Aug. 28, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Betty was born in Orangeburg, to the late Laurie Edward Gramling and the late Pearle Fersner Gramling. She graduated from Limestone College and The Citadel earning both a bachelor's and a master's degree. She was a passionate lifelong educator in the Charleston County public schools. She enjoyed camping, visiting waterfalls, rock collecting and traveling, but most of all spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Ed Flowers (Tammy); daughter, Lisa Nigels (Mark); grandchildren, Laurie, Kristen, Joey, Andrew and Kate; and five great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her sister, Lynda Traub.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News