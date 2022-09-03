Betty Gramling Flowers -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Betty Gramling Flowers, 82, of Summerville, passed away Aug. 28, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Betty was born in Orangeburg, to the late Laurie Edward Gramling and the late Pearle Fersner Gramling. She graduated from Limestone College and The Citadel earning both a bachelor's and a master's degree. She was a passionate lifelong educator in the Charleston County public schools. She enjoyed camping, visiting waterfalls, rock collecting and traveling, but most of all spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Ed Flowers (Tammy); daughter, Lisa Nigels (Mark); grandchildren, Laurie, Kristen, Joey, Andrew and Kate; and five great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her sister, Lynda Traub.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868