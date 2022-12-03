Betty George Boucher -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Boucher was born on Sept. 22, 1929, in Monroe, La., the daughter of the late Joseph George and the late Agnes George. She was an educator for over 25 years in Jefferson Parish. Mrs. Boucher prided herself in helping those who were less fortunate. She volunteered to be a teacher in Louisiana during the time of segregation. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carol George, Kenny George; and a sister, Connie George.