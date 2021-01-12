 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Garrick Salley -- Cordova
0 comments

Betty Garrick Salley -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Betty Garrick Salley, 80, daughter of the late Jesse H. Garrick and the late Doris Pickering Garrick, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Salley Green (JC), Samantha Salley Spradley and Robin Marie Salley; grandson, Robert Spradley; and a sister, Jeannette G. Mixson (Tommy). She was predeceased by a sister, Elaine G. Pfaff Myers, and a brother, Jacob F. Garrick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News