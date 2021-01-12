Betty Garrick Salley -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Betty Garrick Salley, 80, daughter of the late Jesse H. Garrick and the late Doris Pickering Garrick, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Salley Green (JC), Samantha Salley Spradley and Robin Marie Salley; grandson, Robert Spradley; and a sister, Jeannette G. Mixson (Tommy). She was predeceased by a sister, Elaine G. Pfaff Myers, and a brother, Jacob F. Garrick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039

