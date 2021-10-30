Betty Garner -- Roweville

ROWESVILLE -- Betty Garner, 70, of 474 Cattle Creek Road, died Oct. 24, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving gifts due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at Gloversfuneralhome.com