 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Garner -- Rowesville
0 comments

Betty Garner -- Rowesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- Betty Garner, 70, of 474 Cattle Creek Road, died Oct. 24, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.;

Friends may call at the residence. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News