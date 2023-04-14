SPRINGFIELD - Funeral services for Betty Frances Barr, 85, of Springfield, SC, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC, with the Reverend Dennis Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be given to Buckhead Advent Christian Church, 4571 Beulah Road, Smoaks, SC, 29481; or the Springfield Cemetery, P.O. Box 2, Springfield, SC, 29146.

Mrs. Betty passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Born in Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Williams and Lila Hall Williams and was married to the late Allen D. Barr. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield where she was a member of the John V. Williams Sunday School Class and served on various committees throughout the years. In recent years, she relocated to Smoaks, SC and attended Buckhead Advent Christian Church. She retired from District One, Orangeburg County having worked as a Dietitian in Food Service.

Survivors include her children, Debora "Debbie" B. Noll of St. Matthews, SC, and Ricky Allen (Kay) Barr of Smoaks, SC; grandchildren, Cory (Kelli) Noll of Chapin, SC, Zachary (Taylor) Barr of Columbia, SC, and Brooke Barr of Smoaks, SC; her great-granddaughter, Sadie Noll; a sister, Edie (Harry) Celec of Pineland, FL; and a sister-in-law, Jan Walton of North Ft. Myers, FL.

In addition to her husband, Allen Barr, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Trey Noll, and her brothers, Lyman and Lloyd Williams and Leslie Walton.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.