Betty E. Owens -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Betty E. Owens, 93 years of age, died Thursday Sept. 2, 2021.

Betty was born in Branchville, a daughter of the late Herbert Lee Edwins and Bettie McAlhany Edwins. She last attended Edisto Baptist Church, where she a member of the senior Adult Sunday School Class. Betty loved cooking and taking care of her flowers. She was the widow of the late Clyde Horace Owens.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at McAlhany Cemetery near Branchville, with the Rev. Jakie Walters officiating.

She is survived by one daughter, Diane Owens; two sons, Monty H. Owens (Sherri), Todd S. Owens (Katie); one daughter-in-law, Gayra Owens, all of Branchville. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Tracy Owens, Tonya Abraham, Jason Owens, Matthew Owens, Meghan Owens, Kelly Delk, and Wesley Owens; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Donald C. Owens, and one brother, Herbert Lee Edwins.

Memorials may be to the McAlhany Cemetery fund, c/o of Franklin McAlhany, 928 Perkins Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

